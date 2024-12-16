OSOP Scheme Boosts Local Crafts and Women Entrepreneurs at Railway Stations

The One Station One Product (OSOP) initiative, aimed at promoting local crafts and products at railway stations across India, has seen significant growth, with 1,854 operational outlets now showcasing the country's diverse local products. The scheme, which supports the government's "vocal for local" vision, has transformed railway stations into vibrant marketplaces celebrating indigenous craftsmanship.

Central Railway alone accounts for 157 OSOP outlets, with the Bhusaval Division leading the way with 25 operational outlets, all of which are run by women. Bhusaval Divisional Railway Manager Ity Pandey highlighted that these outlets are actively contributing to the local economy and empowering women entrepreneurs.

"The widespread implementation of OSOP reflects the government’s commitment to supporting local artisans and turning railway stations into hubs for indigenous products," Pandey said. The scheme not only helps passengers experience India's rich heritage but also provides income opportunities for marginalized communities.

Initially offering a 15-day stall period with minimal registration fees, the outlets are now being allotted for three months in areas with demand. This change aims to provide stability and growth opportunities to local entrepreneurs, especially women.

Women-led businesses in the Bhusaval Division are thriving, with products ranging from Paithani sarees, purses, and roasted packed products in Bhusaval and Jalgaon, to bamboo crafts in Akola. These outlets are not only platforms for profitability but also provide training and employment opportunities for other women in the community.