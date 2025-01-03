Three Teens Playing PUBG On Railway Tracks Crushed By Train In Bihar

In a tragic incident on Thursday, three teenagers were fatally struck by a train while engrossed in the mobile game PUBG in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

The accident occurred near the Royal School at Mansa Tola on the Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur rail section under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station. According to reports, the teenagers, all wearing earphones, failed to notice the train approaching and were crushed on the spot.

The victims were identified as Furkan Alam from Railway Gumti, Sameer Alam from Bari Tola, and Habibullah Ansari from Mansa Tola.

Local residents, shocked and grief-stricken, gathered at the accident site as families of the deceased took the bodies home for burial.

Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Vivek Deep and Railway Police visited the scene to investigate. “Preliminary findings suggest they were playing games on their phones while seated on the railway tracks. We are working to recover the bodies for post-mortem and gathering statements from family members to determine the exact circumstances,” said SDPO Vivek Deep.

The incident has sparked concerns about the dangers of playing mobile games in unsafe environments. Authorities are urging parents to closely monitor their children’s gaming activities and educate them about the risks of distractions in potentially hazardous areas.

