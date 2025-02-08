AAP's 'Sheesh Mahal' Topples as Delhi Turns the Page After a Decade

In what can only be described as a stunning political turnaround, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have suffered a massive setback in Delhi, losing power after a decade-long dominance. The capital, which once symbolized AAP’s rapid rise and Kejriwal’s political prowess, is now poised to see a return of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after 27 years. As the dust settles, the big question remains: what went wrong for AAP, and why did Kejriwal’s seemingly unshakeable grip over Delhi crumble so dramatically?

From Rising Star to Political Pariah

Arvind Kejriwal’s political trajectory was once hailed as a revolution. Coming from an anti-corruption movement, he founded AAP in 2012, tapping into the growing discontent with traditional parties. His party’s meteoric rise in 2013, followed by a resounding victory in 2015 and a repeat performance in 2020, painted him as a formidable political figure. But less than five years later, the story has taken a dramatic turn, with AAP’s fall from power leaving both its leader and party in a state of disarray.

Unfulfilled Promises and Growing Disillusionment

The first crack in AAP’s foundation began with unmet promises. Despite a string of early victories, Kejriwal’s tenure in power became marred by unfulfilled commitments. Delhi’s worsening air pollution, an unmanageable transportation system, and crumbling infrastructure were issues that many felt AAP had failed to address adequately. While Kejriwal remained adamant about his government’s successes, it became increasingly difficult for the public to ignore the issues plaguing the capital.

Kejriwal’s constant focus on national issues, such as his ambitious foray into Punjab politics, led many to question his commitment to the citizens of Delhi. His attention appeared divided, as AAP began its campaign in other states, neglecting the core issues in Delhi. AAP’s message became muddled, with its original focus on governance giving way to its expansionist national ambitions.

Scandals and Internal Strife

The biggest blow to AAP’s credibility came in the form of multiple corruption investigations, particularly the excise policy case, which has seen Kejriwal’s close associates—Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh—facing legal troubles. Kejriwal, who once built his political identity around anti-corruption, found himself on the defensive, with critics accusing him of turning a blind eye to corruption within his own ranks. The party, once seen as an alternative to entrenched political corruption, suddenly became entangled in scandals that eroded its moral high ground.

Simultaneously, the leadership within AAP began to show cracks. Kejriwal’s autocratic style alienated some of his party members, leading to internal strife. His inability to address dissent within the party, coupled with his refusal to take responsibility for his government’s shortcomings, created an image of a leader out of touch with his own workers and the electorate.

The BJP's Smart Strategy

While AAP’s internal battles raged on, the BJP had been quietly sharpening its strategy. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP launched a relentless campaign that capitalized on AAP’s failures. The BJP honed in on local issues that resonated with voters: pollution, traffic congestion, and urban housing. The BJP’s messaging, including calling AAP a “disaster,” resonated with the people, who had grown disillusioned with the party’s promises and its inability to improve basic governance.

Kejriwal’s attempts to deflect blame on the BJP or Centre for Delhi’s woes did not help. The electorate, tired of hearing excuses, increasingly gravitated toward the BJP’s promise of a change in governance. The BJP’s focus on local issues allowed it to strike a chord with the people, while AAP’s national ambitions only seemed to further alienate those who had voted for a different kind of politics.

Kejriwal’s Overconfidence and Arrogance

Kejriwal’s overconfidence also played a major role in his party’s undoing. His earlier remarks, such as, "You will need to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi," now seem like a symbol of his hubris. Kejriwal’s belief that he could never be defeated in Delhi made him complacent, leading to strategic errors that his opponents capitalized on. His bravado, coupled with the disillusionment of the people, resulted in AAP losing touch with the electorate.

Moreover, his “We are the masters of Delhi” comment in 2017, during a heated exchange with the Lt. Governor, highlighted the party’s growing sense of entitlement. This stance, though popular within his own party, alienated many Delhiites who felt that AAP was not as responsive to their concerns as it once claimed to be.

The Rise of BJP and AAP’s Demise

The ultimate catalyst for AAP’s fall was the overwhelming discontent among Delhi’s voters, who were looking for a change. The BJP, with its focus on issues like air pollution, sanitation, and public safety, resonated with the electorate in a way that AAP could not. Kejriwal’s own loss to BJP’s Parvesh Verma, once seen as unthinkable, solidified AAP’s unraveling.

AAP’s loss in Delhi, once considered its bastion, marks the fall of Arvind Kejriwal from the heights of popularity to the depths of political irrelevance. AAP’s inability to fulfill its promises, coupled with internal chaos and corruption scandals, has severely damaged its credibility. Kejriwal’s overconfidence and failure to adapt to the shifting political climate have left AAP in tatters, and his national aspirations now seem distant at best.

What Lies Ahead for AAP?

With Kejriwal’s defeat and AAP’s electoral decimation in Delhi, questions abound about the party’s national aspirations. Can AAP rebuild itself, learn from its mistakes, and emerge from the ashes of its Delhi loss? Or has the fall of Kejriwal marked the end of a chapter for both him and his party?

What is clear is that Kejriwal's political empire, once built on the promise of change and transparency, has crumbled under the weight of unmet expectations, internal dysfunction, and relentless political competition.