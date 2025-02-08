End of an Era: AAP’s Top Leaders Lose Ground in Historic Delhi Polls

The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections have shocked the political world as several high-profile leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have suffered unexpected defeats, signaling the end of an era in Delhi’s politics. The AAP, which had dominated the capital for nearly a decade, now finds itself grappling with a major political upheaval as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gains ground in key constituencies.

Arvind Kejriwal: A Shocking Defeat in His Stronghold In what is being hailed as the biggest shock of the elections, Arvind Kejriwal, the face of AAP and a two-time Chief Minister of Delhi, lost his seat in New Delhi. BJP’s Parvesh Verma emerged victorious by a margin of over 4,000 votes, securing 30,088 votes compared to Kejriwal’s 25,999. This unexpected loss in his own stronghold has sent ripples through Delhi’s political circles, as Kejriwal’s influence had long been considered unassailable.

Manish Sisodia: Narrow Defeat in Jangpura Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was defeated in Jangpura, a seat once considered a safe bet for AAP. Sisodia, who was battling a wave of controversy during the election campaign, lost narrowly to BJP’s Tarvinder Singh Marwah by just 675 votes. Sisodia received 38,184 votes, while Marwah secured 38,859. The slim margin underscores the high-stakes battle in Delhi, where AAP’s grip on power has been challenged like never before.

Somnath Bharti: A Fall from Grace in Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti, who had gained fame for his controversial tenure as a minister, failed to retain his seat in Malviya Nagar. In a stunning defeat, BJP’s Satish Upadhyay, the former Delhi BJP chief, defeated Bharti by a margin of 2,131 votes. Upadhyay secured 39,564 votes, while Bharti trailed with 37,433. Bharti’s loss further weakens AAP’s stronghold in Delhi’s heartlands.

Saurabh Bharadwaj: A Historic Loss in Greater Kailash Perhaps one of the most historic shifts in the 2025 elections came from Greater Kailash, a seat that AAP had controlled for 17 years. This time, BJP’s Shikha Roy triumphed over AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj by a margin of 3,188 votes. Roy received 49,594 votes, while Bharadwaj could only secure 46,406 votes, marking a significant victory for the BJP in a traditionally AAP-dominated area.

Satyendar Jain: Crushing Loss in Shakur Basti Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain faced a humiliating defeat in Shakur Basti, where BJP’s Karnail Singh clinched the seat with an overwhelming margin of 20,998 votes. Jain, who had been a key figure in the Delhi government, garnered only 35,871 votes, while Singh secured a commanding 56,869. Jain’s loss marks the collapse of yet another AAP stronghold.

Rakhi Birla: Setback in Mangolpuri In a region once seen as an AAP bastion, Rakhi Birla was defeated by BJP’s Kailash Gangwal in Mangolpuri. Gangwal amassed 52,019 votes, while Birla trailed with 41,120 votes. Birla’s loss is another blow to AAP’s grip on Delhi’s crucial constituencies.

Awadh Ojha: First-Time Candidate’s Crushing Defeat Awadh Ojha, who was fighting his first election in Patparganj, suffered a major defeat against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. Negi secured a massive 74,060 votes, leaving Ojha trailing by a staggering 28,072 votes. Ojha’s loss signals that even AAP’s new faces couldn’t hold ground against the BJP’s momentum in this election.

A Seismic Shift in Delhi’s Political Landscape These high-profile defeats are more than just individual losses—they represent a seismic shift in the political landscape of Delhi. The AAP, once considered the undisputed leader in Delhi, has now been thrown into a battle for its survival. The BJP, with its resounding victory in these key constituencies, is making a strong comeback in the national capital after 27 years.

The results are a wake-up call for AAP, whose leaders have long been synonymous with the city’s governance. The 2025 Delhi Assembly elections have reshaped the political narrative, leaving AAP to contend with a resurgent BJP and the fallout from its high-profile defeats.

