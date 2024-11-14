Kidnapped Sivasagar Boy Returns Home; Suspected Abductor Nabbed

A 12-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from his home in Assam’s Sivasagar, managed to flee from his captor and return home on Thursday. The individual suspected of committing the crime was subjected to public thrashing before being handed over to the police.

As per reports, the minor boy, a resident of Dhuliapar region of Sivasagar district, was abducted from his home by a man, identified as Rinku Ahmed on Wednesday. However, the child managed to flee from captivity and reach Ranghar Chariali this evening. There, he was helped by concerned citizens to return home.

After the incident, the family members tracked down the suspected kidnapper with help from locals and handed him to the police following a public thrashing. A missing person report had previously been filed by the family with the police.

