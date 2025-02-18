KIIT Asks Nepali Students to Return—Only If They Stay Silent

Hours after issuing a sudden eviction order in the wake of a Nepali student’s tragic death, KIIT University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has reversed its stance, now urging Nepali students to return. The university initially ordered all Nepali students to vacate the campus following the death of a third-year B.Tech student from Nepal, triggering massive protests. However, after widespread backlash, the administration is now asking them to come back—but with conditions.

In order to return, students must sign an undertaking, pledging to comply with the university’s rules and regulations, with a specific promise to refrain from any future indiscipline or disruptive activities. The copy of the undertaking accessed by sources also includes an appeal stating, “I request to reconsider me and allow me to stay in the University/Hostel.” – This seems quite ironic with the situation at hand. Additionally, one student also alleged that those agreeing to return were being offered Rs 2500—an offer that has only added to the growing frustration.

The crisis began on February 17, when a 20-year-old Nepali computer science student was found dead in her hostel room. Authorities believe she died by suicide after being harassed and blackmailed by a male student who allegedly took compromising photos of her without consent. The accused, identified as the son of BJP leader Manoj Srivastav from Lucknow, was later arrested for abetment to suicide. However, many students fear that his political connections will shield him from serious consequences.

The news sent shockwaves through the university, sparking protests among Nepali students demanding justice for their deceased peer. However, instead of addressing their concerns, the university swiftly issued an order instructing all Nepali students to vacate the campus immediately—a move that students say felt more like punishment than protection.

The abrupt eviction left many Nepali students in distress. Several reported being forced out of their hostels without adequate notice or support, with some even being dropped off at Cuttack railway station without food or money. “We were pushed out of the hostel… We don’t know how we will go,” one student at the station said.

As outrage mounted, Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took notice, condemning the university’s treatment of Nepali students. The Nepalese embassy in New Delhi quickly dispatched officials to assist the affected students, ensuring that they had the option to either stay or return home based on their preference.

Then, in a swift about-face, KIIT backtracked on its eviction notice and urged students to return, claiming the situation had been “misunderstood.” The university mentioned that the protests had caused disturbances on campus, and it was those protests — including blocked roads and disrupted campus life — that led to the initial decision to send students home.

Despite the change in direction, tensions remain high, with some students returning only under the pressure of signing the undertaking, which some see as an attempt to regain control over the situation. The claim that returning students were offered financial incentives further complicates the narrative, with many students wondering if they are being coerced into compliance.

As of now, around 500 Nepali students remain enrolled at the university, many torn between returning to campus or seeking alternatives. The situation continues to evolve, with the hope that justice will prevail.