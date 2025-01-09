Loan Sharks Attack Family Returning From Picnic In Assam's Sivasagar

A man and his family returning from a picnic in Assam’s Sivasagar were targeted by loan sharks who attacked his vehicle in the middle of the road on Thursday. The assailants were employees of a private finance institution and were allegedly inebriated during the incident.

The victim Bashir Ali was returning from a picnic with his wife Alima Begum and their children in their car when they were confronted by the assailants who arrived in a Grand Vitara with registration AS 04 AG 5888 near Mejenga Ketekibari in the Baliaghat area of Sivasagar.

The assailants work for Solar Finance, a private financial company, and were intoxicated at the time. Ali, who was reportedly injured in the attack along with his wife, filed a complaint following the incident. He alleged that the assaulters took their car’s battery and a gold chain on his person as repayment.

Both Ali and his wife were taken to Sivasagar Civil Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries. One of the assaulters was identified as Bitupon in the complaint and following an FIR, the Sadar police launched an investigation into the incident.

