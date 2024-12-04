Loka Jagaran Mancha Condemns Minority Rights Violations In Bangladesh

The Guwahati unit of Loka Jagaran Mancha submitted a memorandum to Professor Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, expressing grave concern over the ongoing atrocities against religious minorities in the South Asian nation. The memorandum, dated December 3, was forwarded through the Kamrup Metro district authorities of Assam, highlighting a series of alarming incidents targeting minority communities.

The document cited widespread attacks, killings, looting, arson, and the persecution of women and children belonging to Hindu and other minority groups in Bangladesh. It condemned the role of Islamic extremists in perpetuating these violations and criticized the Dhaka government for its failure to protect fundamental rights and ensure the safety of minority families.

The Mancha specifically raised concern over the suppression of peaceful democratic protests by Hindu minorities seeking protection. It pointed to the arrest of ISKCON spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das as an unjust move, labelling it part of a broader pattern of targeting spiritual figures.

In a strongly worded appeal, Loka Jagaran Mancha described the plight of Hindu sadhus and sants, who are increasingly becoming victims of religious intolerance. The organization called on the Bangladeshi government to urgently address the escalating human rights violations and uphold democratic values and principles of justice.

The memorandum outlined several key demands, including the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, the protection of minority families, the safeguarding of religious institutions, and the strict enforcement of law and order to curb extremist violence.

"Bangladesh’s treatment of its minorities contradicts international norms and democratic values," read the memorandum, signed by Bankim Sarma, Partha Bhattacharjee, Partha Pratim Das, and Vaskar Baidya. The signatories emphasized the need for both the Bangladeshi government and global institutions to take serious notice of the issue and work towards tangible solutions.

Amid reports of increasing attacks on women, children, and religious institutions, the forum reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for justice and equality for marginalized communities. The memorandum concluded with a plea for immediate corrective action to restore peace, security, and harmony in Bangladesh.

