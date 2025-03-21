London's Heathrow Airport Suspends Operations After Fire Causes Citywide Blackout

London’s Heathrow Airport has been shut down until 11:59 PM today following a massive power outage caused by a fire at an electrical substation in the city’s western region. The incident has left over 16,000 homes without electricity and forced the evacuation of more than 150 people.

The London Fire Brigade has deployed 10 fire engines and around 70 firefighters to the scene in Hayes, Hillingdon borough. A 200-metre safety cordon has been enforced, with local residents advised to stay indoors and keep doors and windows closed due to heavy smoke.

In an official statement, Heathrow Airport urged passengers not to travel and to contact their airlines for updates. "To maintain the safety of our passengers and colleagues, Heathrow will be closed until 11:59 PM on March 21," the airport posted on X. An airport spokesperson told the BBC that authorities are uncertain when power will be fully restored and are working to resolve the situation.

The fire, which broke out at the North Hyde substation, has severely disrupted flight operations. According to FlightRadar24, several flights have already been diverted, while airport authorities have warned of "significant disruption over the coming days." The Scottish and Southern Electricity Network, responsible for power supply in the affected areas, stated that emergency services are on-site, prioritizing the safety of residents and responders.

Heathrow, ranked the world’s fourth busiest airport in 2024, is experiencing a wave of criticism from stranded travellers. Many have expressed frustration over the lack of power backups, with some calling the situation "an embarrassment for a major airport." Others have drawn humorous comparisons to the action film Die Hard 2, where a terrorist attack disrupts an airport’s operations.

Authorities are yet to confirm when normal services will resume, while passengers face delays and cancellations amid ongoing disruptions.

