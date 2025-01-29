Maha Kumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Expresses Anguish, Announces Aid

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, which resulted in at least 30 deaths and left 60 injured. The incident, which occurred in the pre-dawn hours, has left many families devastated. As of now, 25 bodies have been identified, while the remaining victims are yet to be named.

"The incident is heart-wrenching. We express our deepest condolences to all those families who lost their loved ones. We have been in constant touch with the administration since last night," CM Yogi said while addressing the media.

In response to the tragedy, Chief Minister Adityanath announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased. He assured the public that security forces had been deployed at the site, stating, "Mela Authority, police, NDRF, SDRF and all other forces have been deployed there."

He also emphasized that a judicial commission would be set up to investigate the incident. "The judicial commission will look into the entire matter and submit its report to the state government within a time limit," he added. The commission will be led by Justice Harsh Kumar, with former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK Singh as members.

The CM further stated that the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) would visit Prayagraj to assess the situation and address any concerns. "In this regard, the Chief Secretary and DGP will visit Prayagraj and look into all the issues if required," he said.

Reflecting on the events leading to the stampede, CM Yogi noted that the tragedy occurred during the Mauni Amavasya, a significant day for devotees. "A large number of devotees had gathered in Prayagraj since 7 PM yesterday to take a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. An unfortunate incident took place on the Akhara Marg in which over 90 people were injured and 30 people died. 36 people are undergoing treatment in Prayagraj," he explained.

The stampede occurred when the crowd broke through the barricades on Akhara Marg. Following the incident, a green corridor was quickly established to transport the injured to hospitals. "Within some time of the incident, a green corridor was created and injured were rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, these deaths have happened... On all these issues, questions will be raised," CM Yogi stated.

He also highlighted the overcrowding during the main 'snan' of the Maha Kumbh, which led to traffic congestion. "This was the main snan of Kumbh and due to immense pressure (large number of devotees) in Prayagraj, routes were choked. The administration was making attempts since last night to clear those routes," he noted.

The Chief Minister reassured the public that the situation was being closely monitored. "We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary, and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said, adding that meetings were held throughout the day and continuous communication had been maintained with the administration.

The tragic incident is under investigation, and the state government is committed to ensuring justice and providing support to the affected families.