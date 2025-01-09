UP Man Living In Saudi Allows Friends To Rape Wife For Money; Probe On

A woman from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, accused her husband, who lives in Saudi Arabia for work, of allowing two of his friends to rape her for the past three years. According to a report, the woman approached a local police station, claiming that her husband’s friends had sexually assaulted her repeatedly during her husband’s absences.

Advertisment

The woman, who is a month pregnant, revealed that her husband, who works as an automobile mechanic in Saudi Arabia, had allowed the two men to sexually assault her in exchange for money. She also alleged that when she confided in her husband about the assaults, he told her to remain silent.

The 35-year-old woman further claimed that the two men recorded the incidents on their phones and that her husband, while in Saudi Arabia, would watch the videos. The report stated that the woman has been married to her husband since 2010 and the couple has four children. Her husband visits home once or twice a year.

The woman’s complaint mentioned that the abuse started three years ago when her husband visited home, and it continued even after his return to Saudi Arabia. "My husband would watch the videos on his mobile while sitting in Saudi Arabia. I stayed quiet for the sake of my children, as he threatened to divorce me," the woman was quoted as saying.

The woman’s brother revealed that the family only learned about the abuse recently, when the woman and her husband had an argument. It was after this altercation that she decided to report the incident.

As of now, the police have not yet arrested the accused, including the woman's husband and his friends. Investigations are ongoing into the case.

Also Read: Unlikely Heroes: Monkeys Save 6-Year-Old Girl from Rape in UP