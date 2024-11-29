Maharashtra: 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Overturns In Gondia

A tragic accident involving a state transport bus travelling from Maharashtra's Bhandara to Gondia claimed the lives of 10 people and left several others injured on Friday. The incident occurred near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road in Gondia district.

According to police reports, the Shivshahi bus, en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia, overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Visuals from the accident site showed a large crowd gathered around the overturned bus as police, ambulances, and cranes worked to rescue and assist the injured.

"A State transport bus met with an accident in Gondia district. The bus was en route from the Bhandara depot to Gondia when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Bindravana Tola village on the Gondia-Arjuni road and overturned on the side of the road. Eight people have died and around 30 people are injured," said the police, as quoted by ANI.

The injured passengers have been shifted to Gondia District Hospital for treatment.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed his condolences and announced an immediate relief of ₹10 lakh for the victims. In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "A State transport Shivshahi bus overturned in a horrific accident. Eight bodies have been recovered from the site of the incident, and the death toll is expected to increase. Information about the situation was taken from the local administration. Instructions have been issued for immediate and proper treatment of the injured."

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also conveyed his sympathies to the victims' families. In a post on X, he said, "It is very unfortunate that a Shivshahi bus met with an unfortunate accident near Sadak Arjun in Gondia district in which some passengers died. I pay my heartfelt respects to the deceased. We share the grief of their families."

या घटनेत जे लोक जखमी झाले, त्यांना खाजगी रुग्णालयात उपचार… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 29, 2024

Fadnavis added that arrangements have been made for private hospital treatment for the injured, with provisions to shift them to Nagpur if required. "The people who were injured in this incident may immediately receive treatment in a private hospital if necessary. I have also told the Collector of Gondia to make arrangements to shift them to Nagpur if required. Senior administration officials have reached the spot and are coordinating relief efforts. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in this incident," he posted.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have initiated an investigation into the cause of the accident.

