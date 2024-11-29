Meeting With Amit Shah, JP Nadda ‘Good and Positive’: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda as "good and positive." Shinde also indicated that another meeting would take place to determine who will take on the role of Chief Minister.

Advertisment

Shinde said, “The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. We had a discussion with Amit Shah and JP Nadda...There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti. In this meeting, a decision will be taken about who will be the Chief Minister. The meeting will be held in Mumbai.”

Shinde, along with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, met with the Union Home Minister and BJP's national president in Delhi on Thursday. Following the talks, the leaders returned to Maharashtra late at night. The meeting focused on discussions regarding the formation of the new government in Maharashtra.

the Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), secured a whopping 235 out of 288 assembly seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant force, winning 132 seats on its own. Speculations are rife about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis returning as Chief Minister for a third term.