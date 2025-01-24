Maharshtra: Several Feared Dead in Massive Blast at Ordnance Factory

A devastating explosion occurred this morning at an ordnance factory near Maharashtra’s Nagpur, leaving several workers feared dead.

Advertisment

According to reports, the blast took place around 10:30 AM at the factory in Bhandara district. At least six workers are feared dead in the unprecedented explosion.

Rescue teams and medical staff are currently on-site, working tirelessly to search for any survivors amidst the wreckage. The explosion was so powerful that it could be heard from as far as 5 kilometers away, and thick smoke was seen rising from the factory, captured in a video from a distance.

Authorities issued a statement confirming the incident, stating, “There has been an accident of blast at Ordnance factory Bhandara today morning. The rescue & medical teams are deployed for survivors, and rescue is underway.”

Also Read: Loud Explosion While Burning Papers Rocks Charaideo Sessions Court