Mahayuti To Retain Power In Maharashtra: Exit Polls

Exit polls following the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday indicate a strong likelihood of the ruling Mahayuti alliance retaining power, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is also expected to deliver a robust performance. Voting was held across 288 constituencies in the state.

The P-MARQ exit poll predicts the Mahayuti alliance securing 137-157 seats, with the MVA expected to win between 126 and 147 seats. The remaining 2-8 seats could go to other parties.

The Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while the Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Also Read: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Assembly Polls Largely Peaceful

The Matrize exit poll estimates Mahayuti winning 150-170 seats, MVA claiming 110-130 seats, and others securing 8-10 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicts Mahayuti’s victory with 152-160 seats, MVA gaining 130-138 seats, and 6-8 seats going to others.

A more decisive win for Mahayuti was projected by the ‘Peoples Pulse’ exit poll, which estimates the alliance will secure 175-195 seats, leaving MVA with 85-112 seats and others with 7-12.

With the majority mark at 145 seats, the Republic TV-PMARQ range also indicates a potential MVA majority in some scenarios.

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.22 per cent by 5 PM on polling day. This assembly election marked the first in the state since the political splits within the Shiv Sena and NCP, adding a new dimension to the contest between the Mahayuti and MVA alliances.

Also Read: Exit Polls Predict Change In Govt In Jharkhand