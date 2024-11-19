Assembly Polls LIVE: Maharashtra Independent Candidate Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Polling Booth

Maharashtra Assembly Elections
The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comes up against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra assembly election with voting set to take place on November 20 across all 288 seats in a single phase. Ahead of that, the campaigning has come to an end. It featured visits from several prominent national figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with various Union ministers, who campaigned for their respective candidates.
The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is banking on popular initiatives like the "Majhi Ladki Bahin" program aimed at women to secure its hold on power. However, the BJP’s controversial slogans, such as "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai," have drawn accusations from opposition parties of attempting to polarize voters on religious lines. The MVA alliance, which consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP, has strongly condemned these slogans, with some BJP allies, including Ajit Pawar, distancing themselves from them.
Maharashtra's updated voter list shows approximately 9.7 crore eligible voters, including 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crore female voters. Among them, 1.85 crore are young voters aged 18-29, with 20.93 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19. The state has a total of 1,00,186 polling stations, spread across 52,789 locations. Of these, 42,604 are in urban areas, while 57,582 are in rural areas. Additionally, 299 polling booths are specifically managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD). There are 388 polling booths entirely managed by women, known as "pink polling booths," and 530 model polling stations set up across Maharashtra.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections
On the other hand, voting for the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly will also take place on the same day for the remaining 38 of the 81 constituencies. The primary contest in Jharkhand is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prominent leaders, including Narendra Modi, Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, campaigned extensively for their parties' candidates.
A total of 528 candidates, including 55 women and a third-gender candidate, are competing for the 38 seats in this phase. Over 1.23 crore voters, of whom 60.79 lakh are women, are eligible to cast their ballots. To facilitate the election process, more than 14,000 polling stations have been set up across both rural and urban regions.
The results for both the states will be released on November 23.
Follow Pratidin Time for live updates on every action.
-
Nov 20, 2024 18:45 ISTMaharashtra: Beed Independent Candidate Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Polling Booth
During the Maharashtra assembly elections today, Independent candidate Balasaheb Shinde, who was contesting from Beed, passed away. Reports suggest that Shinde suffered a heart attack while at a polling booth in Beed district. Despite being quickly taken to two different hospitals, doctors declared him dead.
-
Nov 20, 2024 18:41 ISTBypolls: Latest Voter Turnout Data From Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Uttarakhand
According to the latest trends published by the Election Commission, Punjab's Gidderbaha constituency saw the highest polling of 78.10 per cent, while the Ghaziabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh recorded the lowest turnout of 33.30 per cent, out of 15 assembly seats where by-polls were held today.
The Palakkad constituency in Kerala recorded 62.25 per cent turnout, and Uttarakhand's Kedarnath saw a turnout of 56.78 per cent.
In Punjab, apart from Gidderbaha, the Dera Baba Nanak assembly seat recorded a 59.80 per cent turnout, while Barnala saw a 52.70 per cent polling, and Chabbewal witnessed 48.01 per cent polling.
-
Nov 20, 2024 17:51 ISTMaharashtra Sees 58.22% Voter Turnout by 5 PM, Jharkhand Surpasses with 67.59%
Voter turnout in Maharashtra's single-phase assembly elections picked up pace after a sluggish start, reaching 58.22% by 5:00 PM on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Jharkhand’s second phase of assembly polls recorded a higher turnout of 67.59% during the same period, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
-
Nov 20, 2024 17:07 ISTUttar Pradesh Bypolls: Kanpur Police Commissioner Responds To Polling Booth Ruckus, Suspension Of Police Personnel
Kanpur police commissioner Akhil Kumar addressed the ruckus at a polling booth saying, “We have received a complaint. We have asked them (BJP candidates) to file an FIR. Legal action would be taken.”
“We had information that some police personnel were not following the guidelines of the EC. Action has been taken against them. Voting is going on smoothly. We had information that people from outside had entered the constituency. Appropriate security arrangements were made seeing to that. The suspension was done after we took cognizance of the tweet (by Samajwadi Part),” he said on the suspension of five police personnel for alleged breach of Election Commission guidelines.
-
Nov 20, 2024 17:00 ISTMaharashtra Additional CEO Confident Of Voter Turnout Rising
Maharashtra's additional chief election officer Kiran Kulkarni has said that voter turnout will rise in the final hours as historically experienced. Talking to ANI, he said, "Till 1 pm, the estimated voting percentage is around 32%. According to historical trends, the voting percentage increases in the final hours of polling. I am confident, that this time we will cross last time's percentage... All issues had been sorted by our machinery, and they were properly addressed as per rules..."
#WATCH | Mumbai: Additional Chief Election Officer Maharashtra, Kiran Kulkarni says, "Till 1 pm, the estimated voting percentage is around 32%. According to historical trends, the voting percentage increases in the final hours of polling. I am confident, that this time we will… pic.twitter.com/AqUx41H8hl— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
-
Nov 20, 2024 16:53 ISTMaharashtra Polls: Salman Khan Leaves After Casting Vote
Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen leaving the polling booth after casting his vote. He was surrounded by security personnel amid several death threats issued against him.
#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan leaves after casting his vote for #MaharashtraElections2024 pic.twitter.com/nQ2NlrlO1o— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
-
Nov 20, 2024 16:50 ISTMaharashtra: Polling Station In Parli Vandalized, NCP (SP) Worker Assaulted
A polling station was vandalized and an NCP (SP) worker was assaulted in violence reported in the Parli assembly constituency where minister Dhananjay Munde of NCP’s Ajit Pawar faction is contesting for re-election.
Madhav Jadhav, a local leader of the Sharad Pawar faction, was attacked in the Bank Colony area of Parli town, a video of which was circulated on social media. Following that, individuals damaged a polling booth at Ghatnandur, the hometown of Jadhav.
According to officials, intruders entered the Ghatnandur polling station, ransacked the place damaged furniture and threw away EVM to the floor. Replacement EVMs were installed and voting resumed, Beed Collector Avinash Pathak said, assuring that previously cast votes were secure in the control units for the counting process.
Meanwhile, an NCP(SP) candidate from Parli, Rajesaheb Deshmukh, raised concerns about a disconnected CCTV camera at a Dharampuri polling booth. He confronted polling staff about it, as seen in a video. Later on, he alleged that minority communities were facing obstruction from voting, claiming that unauthorized individuals were operating EVMs.
Voting, which began for all 288 constituencies at 7 am, is scheduled to be completed by 6 pm.
-
Nov 20, 2024 16:21 ISTMaharashtra Sees 45.53% Voter Turnout by 3 PM, Jharkhand Records 61.47%
-
Nov 20, 2024 15:21 ISTVoters Will Support Hemant Soren and the Mahagathbandhan Alliance: Kalpana Soren
-
Nov 20, 2024 14:20 ISTMaharashtra Records 32.18% Voter Turnout, Jharkhand Sees 47.92% by 1 PM
By 1 PM on Wednesday, Maharashtra registered a voter turnout of 32.18%, while Jharkhand, which is conducting elections for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase, recorded a turnout of 47.92%.
The Election Commission of India will announce the results for both states on November 23.
-
Nov 20, 2024 13:39 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: ₹60 Lakh Cash Seized in Chandrapur Amid Assembly Polls
A flying squad of the Election Commission seized ₹60 lakh during a raid in the Rajura constituency of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, an official reported.
The raid, conducted at a house in Gadchandur, also uncovered campaign material. The Rajura Assembly constituency has 17 candidates in the fray, including BJP's Deorao Bhongle and Congress's Subhash Dhote.
-
Nov 20, 2024 13:38 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: Raj Thackeray Casts Vote for Son Amit in Mahim Constituency
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday cast his vote for his son, Amit Thackeray, who is contesting his first election from the Mahim Assembly seat in Mumbai.
The Mahim constituency is witnessing a triangular contest, with Amit facing competition from the ruling Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant.
-
Nov 20, 2024 12:20 ISTNitin Gadkari: Maharashtra a Model for Other States
-
Nov 20, 2024 11:45 ISTMaharashtra Sees 18.14% Voter Turnout, Jharkhand Registers 31.37% by 11 AM
By 11 am on Wednesday, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 18.14%, while Jharkhand, holding polls for 38 assembly seats in the second and final phase, saw a turnout of 31.37%.
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the results for both states on November 23.
-
Nov 20, 2024 11:39 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: Eknath Shinde Set to Vote from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Constituency
-
Nov 20, 2024 11:36 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: Devendra Fadnavis Casts Vote in Nagpur South West Constituency
-
Nov 20, 2024 11:36 ISTBypolls 2024: Congress, AAP workers clash in Punjab's Gurdaspur
A violent clash broke out between Congress and AAP workers at a polling booth in Dera Pathana village, located in Punjab's Gurdaspur, during the ongoing bypolls. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was reportedly present at the scene when the altercation took place.
#WATCH | Gurdaspur, Punjab: Clash broke out between Congress and AAP workers at the polling booth of village Dera Pathana. Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also present at the spot.— ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2024
Voting was going on in Punjab's Dera Baba Nanak by-elections. pic.twitter.com/u6bLZhKwM0
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:50 ISTBypolls Across 4 States Begin with Low Voter Turnout; UP Records 9.67% by 9 am
Polling for the bypolls to 15 assembly seats across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand began on a slow note on Wednesday. Voting commenced at 7 am in 14 of the seats, concluding at 5 pm, while in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath constituency, polling started at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.
In Uttar Pradesh, nearly 10% of voters had cast their ballots within the first two hours across nine assembly constituencies—Katehari, Karhal, Mirapur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, Sisamau, Khair, Phulpur, and Kundarki.
As of 9 am, the Election Commission reported an average voter turnout of 9.67%. The turnout details by 9:30 am were as follows: Ghaziabad (5.36%), Katehari (11.48%), Khair (9.03%), Kundarki (13.59%), Karhal (9.67%), Majhawan (10.55%), Meerapur (13.01%), Phulpur (8.83%), and Sisamau (5.73%).
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:44 ISTJharkhand Assembly Elections: District-wise Voter Turnout Till 9 AM Revealed
The second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is currently underway, covering 38 constituencies. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), a voter turnout of 12.71% has been recorded by 9 AM.
Here is the constituency-wise voter turnout:
- Bokaro: 12.48%
- Deoghar: 14.24%
- Dhanbad: 12.76%
- Dumka: 14.48%
- Giridih: 12.69%
- Godda: Data yet to be reported
- Hazaribagh: 14.02%
- Jamtara: 14.90%
- Pakur: 16.12%
- Ramgarh: 15.87%
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:41 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: District-wise Voter Turnout Till 9 AM Revealed
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:37 ISTMaharashtra Assembly Elections: Zeeshan Siddiqui Says 'It Feels Different This Time'
Zeeshan Siddiqui, the son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, expressed that this election feels different for him. Baba Siddiqui was tragically shot dead on October 12, just as the state was preparing for the elections.
Zeeshan, who is contesting as the NCP candidate from Vandre East, appealed to voters, saying, "I urge everyone to cast their precious vote. It is your right to choose the government, your right to be a part of the world's largest democracy. I have to vote; my father (Baba Siddiqui) is no longer with me physically... it feels different this time, but I believe he is with me."
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:35 ISTJharkhand Election 2024: Voter Turnout at 12.71% by 9 AM
As of 9 AM, Jharkhand has recorded a voter turnout of 12.71% in the ongoing election. Voting is taking place across various constituencies in the state.
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:33 ISTMaharashtra Election 2024: Voter Turnout at 6.61% by 9 AM
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:15 ISTTensions Flare at Meerapur Polling Station as Voters Accuse Police of Obstruction
An uproar unfolded at the Farmers Inter College polling center in Kakrauli, Meerapur constituency, as voters accused the police of blocking their right to vote at booths 178 and 179. The situation escalated when voters gathered outside the polling station, protesting what they claimed was unfair interference in the voting process.
The Samajwadi Party also alleged that the police were obstructing voters at additional booths—266, 267, and 268 in the Meerapur assembly of Muzaffarnagar. The party has called on the Election Commission to take immediate action.
-
Nov 20, 2024 10:08 ISTSupriya Sule Dismisses Ajit Pawar's Call for Probe into Fraud Case
In reaction to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar's request for a probe into the 'cryptocurrency fraud' case involving her, NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule dismissed the remarks, saying, "He is Ajit Pawar; he can say anything. ‘Ram Krishna Hari."
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:53 ISTVoters in Chabbewal Assembly Segment Show ID Cards Before Casting Votes
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:49 ISTBabulal Marandi Calls on Voters to Back NDA, Highlights Infiltration and Unemployment as Key Issues
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:48 ISTSamajwadi Party Accuses Police of Obstructing Voters at Muzaffarnagar Voting Booths
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:29 ISTChandrakant Patil Urges Higher Voter Turnout, Incentivizes Voting with Coffee for Early Voters
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:28 ISTRBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Praises Election Arrangements, Anticipates High Voter Turnout
-
Nov 20, 2024 09:09 ISTVoting Underway for Bypolls in 15 Key Constituencies Across Four States
Voting for bypolls in 15 assembly constituencies across Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala, and Uttarakhand began at 7 a.m. on November 20, with counting scheduled for November 23. In Uttar Pradesh, nine seats, including Katehari, Karhal, and Ghaziabad, are contested by 90 candidates, with 34.35 lakh registered voters. Ghaziabad has the highest voter base and candidates, while Sisamau has the lowest. This is the first INDIA bloc and NDA electoral face-off since the Lok Sabha elections.
In Punjab, bypolls are underway in Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), and Barnala, with 45 candidates, including prominent figures like BJP’s Manpreet Singh Badal and Congress’s Amrita Warring. The elections were triggered as sitting MLAs won Lok Sabha seats.
Additionally, bypolls are being held in Kerala's Palakkad and Uttarakhand's Kedarnath constituencies, marking crucial tests for various political alliances.
-
Nov 20, 2024 08:52 ISTFormer Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his family cast vote in Mumbai
-
Nov 20, 2024 08:41 ISTRSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Votes in Nagpur, Stresses Citizen's Duty
-
Nov 20, 2024 08:37 ISTVoting Underway in Maharashtra Across All 288 Assembly Constituencies
Polling is in progress across Maharashtra’s 36 districts, covering all 288 Assembly seats. The ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition is vying to retain power, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seeks a strong comeback, focusing its campaign on caste-based census, social justice, rural distress, and constitutional values.
This election sees the BJP contesting 149 seats, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena 81, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction 59. On the Opposition side, Congress has fielded 101 candidates, Shiv Sena (UBT) 95, and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP 86. Additionally, the BSP is contesting 237 seats, while AIMIM is in the fray for 17.
-
Nov 20, 2024 08:34 ISTMaharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Votes in Baramati, Confident of Victory
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Baramati Assembly constituency candidate Ajit Pawar cast his vote in his home turf on November 20. Speaking after voting, he remarked, "During the Lok Sabha elections, even members of our family contested against each other, and everyone saw it. I made an effort to connect with everyone in Baramati, and I am confident that the people here will ensure my victory this time."
-
Nov 20, 2024 08:31 ISTPM Modi Urges Maharashtra Voters to Turn Out in Record Numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to encourage voters in Maharashtra to participate actively in the Assembly elections, stating: "Today, voting is underway for all seats in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. I earnestly appeal to all voters in the State to join this democratic festival with enthusiasm. I especially urge young and women voters to turn out in large numbers and cast their votes."
-
Nov 19, 2024 22:48 ISTRahul Gandhi Admits UPA’s Oversight on Caste Census, Vows to Rectify
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, today acknowledged that the decision by the erstwhile UPA government not to conduct a caste census was a mistake.
Speaking in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Gandhi emphasized that while the Congress-led UPA had proposed the idea, it failed to implement it at the time. However, the party now plans to rectify this oversight, beginning with caste surveys in Congress-ruled states such as Telangana and Karnataka. He further assured that a similar initiative would be undertaken in Jharkhand, should the Congress-JMM alliance secure victory in the upcoming elections.
-
Nov 19, 2024 22:47 ISTBVA Accuses Maharashtra BJP Leader Vinod Tawde of Distributing Cash to Voters
On the eve of Maharashtra’s assembly elections, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) accused senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in a constituency in Palghar district.
The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations, calling them a publicity stunt and claiming that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was making such claims due to an impending defeat.
A purported video showing a confrontation between Tawde and BVA leaders and workers has gone viral on social media.
-
Nov 19, 2024 22:46 ISTJharkhand Polls: Champai Soren Slams Congress, JMM for Ignoring Adivasi Issues
Ahead of the second phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Champai Soren launched a scathing attack on the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), accusing them of neglecting the rights and welfare of the Adivasi community.
