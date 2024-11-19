Assembly Polls LIVE: Maharashtra Independent Candidate Dies After Cardiac Arrest At Polling Booth

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comes up against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the Maharashtra assembly election with voting set to take place on November 20 across all 288 seats in a single phase. Ahead of that, the campaigning has come to an end. It featured visits from several prominent national figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with various Union ministers, who campaigned for their respective candidates.

The Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is banking on popular initiatives like the "Majhi Ladki Bahin" program aimed at women to secure its hold on power. However, the BJP’s controversial slogans, such as "Batenge toh katenge" and "Ek hai toh safe hai," have drawn accusations from opposition parties of attempting to polarize voters on religious lines. The MVA alliance, which consists of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP, has strongly condemned these slogans, with some BJP allies, including Ajit Pawar, distancing themselves from them.

Also Read: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in Guwahati; To Visit Kamakhya Temple Today

Maharashtra's updated voter list shows approximately 9.7 crore eligible voters, including 4.97 crore male voters and 4.66 crore female voters. Among them, 1.85 crore are young voters aged 18-29, with 20.93 lakh first-time voters aged 18-19. The state has a total of 1,00,186 polling stations, spread across 52,789 locations. Of these, 42,604 are in urban areas, while 57,582 are in rural areas. Additionally, 299 polling booths are specifically managed by Persons with Disabilities (PwD). There are 388 polling booths entirely managed by women, known as "pink polling booths," and 530 model polling stations set up across Maharashtra.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections

On the other hand, voting for the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand assembly will also take place on the same day for the remaining 38 of the 81 constituencies. The primary contest in Jharkhand is between the ruling JMM-led INDIA alliance and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prominent leaders, including Narendra Modi, Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, campaigned extensively for their parties' candidates.

Also Read: Jharkhand Polls: Champai Soren Slams Congress, JMM for Ignoring Adivasi Issues

A total of 528 candidates, including 55 women and a third-gender candidate, are competing for the 38 seats in this phase. Over 1.23 crore voters, of whom 60.79 lakh are women, are eligible to cast their ballots. To facilitate the election process, more than 14,000 polling stations have been set up across both rural and urban regions.

The results for both the states will be released on November 23.

Follow Pratidin Time for live updates on every action.