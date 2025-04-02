Major Win Against Naxalism: LWE Violence Drops 81% Since 2010

India has achieved a major milestone in its fight against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), with the total number of Naxal-affected districts across the country reducing to 18 across seven states, down from 38 districts spanning nine states. This progress comes nearly a year ahead of the March 31, 2026, deadline set by Union Home MinisterAmit Shah to eliminate Naxalism.

Advertisment

A fresh review of the LWE geographical spread, the last of which was conducted in April 2024, shows that the most-affected districts, which account for 90% of LWE-related violence, have been halved from 12 to six, covering four states. Similarly, the number of ‘districts of concern,’ where incidents are minimal but security forces continue to monitor the situation, has dropped from nine to six. Additionally, the ‘other LWE-affected districts,’ where Maoist activity is nearly negligible but still receive central assistance, have seen the sharpest decline, reducing from 17 in April to just six across four states.

Welcoming the development, Amit Shah said on X, "Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing number of districts 'most affected' by LWE to just six from 12. Modi govt is building a 'sashakt, surakshit and samriddh (strong, secure and prosperous)' Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development. Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by 31st March, 2026."

A Home Ministry spokesperson credited this rapid improvement to the establishment of new security camps in core insurgency-affected areas and the expansion of infrastructure, including roads, transport facilities, and electrification. Welfare initiatives ensuring better access to education, healthcare, and employment have also played a crucial role in diminishing the influence of Maoist insurgents.

With the number of LWE-affected states decreasing from nine to seven, Kerala and West Bengal are no longer on the list. The six most-affected districts are now Bijapur, Kanker, Narayanpur, and Sukma in Chhattisgarh, West Singhbhum in Jharkhand, and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The districts categorized as ‘of concern’ include Alluri Sitarama Raju in Andhra Pradesh, Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Malkangiri in Odisha, and Bhadradri-Kothagudem in Telangana.

The fight against LWE has led to a drastic reduction in insurgency-related violence. The number of LWE incidents has dropped by 81%, from 1,936 in 2010 to 374 in 2024, while fatalities have reduced from 1,005 to 150 during the same period. The list of LWE-hit districts has also shrunk dramatically from 126 to just 18.

With the government’s sustained efforts and continued focus on security and development, India appears well on track to achieving a Naxal-free status by 2026, marking a decisive shift in the country’s internal security landscape.

Also Read: Two Naxalites Killed, One DRG Personnel Martyred in Chhattisgarh Encounter