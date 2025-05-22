Tender Floated for ₹600 Cr Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, CM Sarma Hails Move

In a major boost to connectivity for Majuli residents, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has floated the tender for the construction of the much-anticipated Jorhat-Majuli Bridge. The two-lane bridge, spanning 6.81 kilometres, comes with an estimated cost of ₹600.51 crore.

Confirming the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X and stated, “Great news for Assam. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has today floated the tender for the much-awaited Jorhat-Majuli Bridge, a 6.81 km, 2-lane bridge with an estimated cost of Rs. 600.51 crore. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji for making this effort into a reality.”

The bridge is expected to significantly improve connectivity between the river island of Majuli and the mainland, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the local population. The project marks a significant milestone in the region’s infrastructure development and is set to transform transportation for thousands of daily commuters and residents.