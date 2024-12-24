Insurgents Abduct, Brutally Murder Contractor In Assam's Karbi Anglong

In connection with the abduction and gruesome murder of a local railway contractor, Karbi Anglong police arrested four cadres of adivasi insurgent group All Adivasi National Liberation Army (AANLA) from a designated camp in Golaghat district’s Naojan.

Advertisment

Karbi Anglong superintendent of police (SP) Sanjib Kumar Saikia informed that Tapan Dutta, a railway contractor was abducted on December 19 at around 7 pm from Barlangfer by a group of insurgents. The family filed a missing person report with the police after which a probe was launched.

He said, “Barlangfer police station received a missing person complaint on December 20 at around 9 pm. The OC informed me and we immediately started preliminary inquiry. On 21st morning, we came to know that it was not a normal missing case, and we suspected it to be an abduction.”

The police came to know of a business-related spat between Dutta and a surrendered Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) cadre Chan Singh while investigating, the SP said. Further probe led the police to Kargil Bola, a former AANLA cadre, who was detained.

“There was a scuffle between both parties about one-and-half month ago. Kargil Bola in a statement corroborated that Dutta was abducted,” Saikia added.

Based on their confessions, the police carried out a raid at a designated AANLA camp at Naojan, arresting four cadres. They also came to know about the whereabouts of Dutta’s body being kept at Daldali reserve forest.

In subsequent operations conducted last night and this morning, the police recovered Dutta’s body. He was murdered and signs showed brutal torture. The body was found with hands tied behind his back, and a log down his throat. There were also lacerations on his head.

Tapan Dutta’s remains were transferred to Diphu Medical College and has been preserved at the morgue there. The police are waiting for the family members to arrive from Lumding to confirm his identity.

Also Read: Assam: Karbi Anglong Police Recover AK-56 Rifle, Arrest Five Poachers