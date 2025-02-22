Manipur: 8 Militants Arrested, Arms and IEDs Recovered

In a series of coordinated search operations across multiple districts in Manipur, security forces apprehended eight individuals and seized a cache of arms and explosives, including two rifles and five Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

Manipur Police, in a series of posts on X, highlighted the arrests and recoveries, notably the capture of six cadres of the KCP (Ibungo Nganom), a Maoist militant group engaged in armed conflict with the government. The six militants were arrested from Koutruk Makha Leikai Church under Lamsang police station in Imphal West district.

In a separate operation in Imphal East district, police apprehended two members of the G5 Organization—an alliance of five valley-based militant groups—from Achanbigei Maning Leikai near the community hall under Heingang police station.

Security forces also seized weapons in Imphal West district. A search operation in the Ibudou Koubru Laibung (temple) area led to the recovery of one .303 rifle with a magazine, one CMG with a magazine, ten live rounds of .303 ammunition, ten live rounds for the CMG, and six misfired rounds.

Additionally, in a search operation conducted in H. Munnom village under MRH police station in Tengnoupal district, five IEDs were recovered. The explosives included two devices weighing 22 kg each with detonators, and others weighing 7 kg, 6 kg, and 4 kg, all equipped with detonators. Due to their unstable nature, the IEDs were safely destroyed on-site by a bomb disposal team.

Manipur Police stated that FIRs have been registered, and necessary legal actions are being initiated against the arrested individuals. The security forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts to curb insurgent activities.

