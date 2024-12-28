Manipur: Civilians, Security Personnel Injured In Fresh Gunfight; CM Urges Calm

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday condemned an attack in Imphal East district that left several civilians and security personnel injured. The incident, which occurred in the Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi villages, involved an exchange of gunfire between armed groups, triggering fresh tensions in the state.

The Chief Minister appealed for calm and unity, saying that necessary measures were being taken to address the situation. He confirmed that adequate security forces had been deployed to the affected areas, and the injured were receiving medical care.

In a statement posted on X, Singh denounced the attack and wrote, “Strongly condemn the indiscriminate firing by Kuki militants at Sanasabi and Thamnapokpi in Imphal East, which injured civilians and security personnel. This cowardly and unprovoked attack on innocent lives is an assault on peace and harmony."

"Adequate security personnel have been rushed to the affected areas. The injured are receiving necessary medical assistance, and the government calls for calm and unity in the face of such challenges. Central forces and state police should have proper coordination and understanding when dealing with such situations," the post added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated operation on Friday, a joint team comprising Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, the Forest Department, and an Executive Magistrate carried out a poppy eradication drive in the T. Lhanghoimol area of Churachandpur district. Seven acres of poppy plantations were destroyed, and an FIR was registered as authorities worked to identify those involved in the illegal cultivation.

Security measures have been heightened across the state, particularly in vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. Police and security forces conducted search operations and increased surveillance to ensure safety. The movement of vehicles carrying essential goods along National Highways 37 and 2 has been closely monitored, with convoys provided in sensitive stretches.

Manipur Police reported that 108 checkpoints had been set up across the state to strengthen security, and no significant violations were recorded during the operations.

The violence in Manipur, rooted in ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, initially erupted on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur against a court directive to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list. The conflict has since led to recurring violence, despite efforts to restore peace in the region.

