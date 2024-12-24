Manipur: Security Forces Seize Large Weapons Cache in Ongoing Ops

In a coordinated effort, security forces recovered 25 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores (WLS) from both hill and valley regions of Manipur, officials reported on Tuesday.

The Assam Rifles, in a post on X, stated that the operation involved the Indian Army, Manipur Police, and other security agencies. The recoveries were made in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Bishnupur districts, with the seized items handed over to Manipur Police for further action.

The operation underscored the seamless collaboration between the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the region, the post added.

Earlier on Monday, security forces intensified search and area domination operations in vulnerable districts, resulting in the discovery of a significant weapons cache.

During the operations in Phayeng Porom Hill and the K Songlung area under Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts, several items were recovered, including live and empty ammunition, a locally made bomb, a radio set battery with an antenna, and other warlike materials. The operation was part of ongoing efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In another related incident, authorities uncovered the misuse of a stolen vehicle in criminal activities. On October 1, armed miscreants forcibly snatched an SUV (Fortuner) from a civilian in Imphal West. Investigations revealed that the stolen vehicle was used by an AT member, Asem Kanan Singh, and his associates.

