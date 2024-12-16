Biren Singh Condemns Killing of Bihar Workers in Manipur, Vows Strong Action

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has strongly condemned the brutal killing of two migrant workers from Bihar in Kakching district, describing is as an "act of terrorism".

Expressing his deepest condolences to the grieving families, CM Biren Singh stressed that this crime could be part of a larger conspiracy aimed at destabilizing the state and inciting further chaos.

Taking to pIatform ‘X’, Singh said, “I strongly condemn the brutal killing of young brothers, Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), from Bihar in Kakching district, Manipur. This act of terrorism is a direct assault on our values, and my deepest condolences go out to their grieving families.”

“In this crucial juncture, we cannot ignore the possibility that this horrific crime is part of a larger conspiracy to destabilize our state and push it further towards chaos. We must stand together against these destructive forces and ensure that they do not succeed in creating fear and insecurity,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to each bereaved family. He also mentioned that if necessary, the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry.

“An ex gratia of ₹10 lakh will be provided to each bereaved family, and every possible effort is underway to identify, apprehend, and prosecute those responsible. If required, the case will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to ensure a fair and thorough inquiry,” read the Chief Minister’s tweet.

Notably, two migrant workers from Bihar were found dead with bullet injuries in Manipur’s Kakching district on Saturday evening. The victims, identified as Dashrat Kumar (17) and Sunalal Kumar (18), hailed from Rajwahi village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district. According to police, the construction labourers were cycling home from work at Wabagai Keithel when unidentified assailants attacked them along NH 137(A) around 5 pm. They were rushed to a private hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

The two workers had been living in rented accommodation in Kakching Khunyai Leikai near the CPI office and worked under a mason, Prabhu Yadav, who is also from Bihar. A case has been registered, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident and announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh each to the victims' immediate family members and directed officials from the state’s social welfare and labour departments.