Delhi Meitei Groups Condemn Police Detention of Activist Th. Sujata During Nupi Lal Observance

The Delhi Meitei Coordinating Committee (DMCC), along with its Women’s and Youth wings, has strongly condemned the detention of Thokchom Sujata by Delhi Police, preventing her participation in the Nupi Lal observance at Jantar Mantar.

Advertisment

Sujata, the convenor of Image Meira, had travelled to Delhi specifically for the event, organized to honour the legacy of Meitei women who resisted British colonial oppression during the historic Nupi Lal movement of 1939.

Sujata was reportedly detained at her place of stay on grounds of unsubstantiated claims that she intended to protest nude at the peaceful gathering. The DMCC criticised the police's actions as a violation of the right to peaceful assembly and free speech, terming it an insult to Manipuri women and a setback to women’s movements across India.

The Nupi Lal observance aimed to commemorate the courage of Meitei women while also raising awareness about ongoing atrocities in Manipur, particularly the Jiribam massacre. The DMCC highlighted that Sujata’s participation posed no threat of violence or illegality, accusing law enforcement of silencing voices fighting against injustice.

The Meira Paibi movement, an enduring symbol of Manipuri women’s empowerment, was invoked as a reminder of the courage, resilience, and solidarity Manipuri women have historically displayed. The DMCC stated that the Delhi police’s actions were antithetical to the values embodied by Nupi Lal and the broader women's rights movement.

The DMCC also criticized the Indian Government's inaction regarding the prolonged crisis in Manipur, which has persisted for 18 months. They alleged that the government's policies, including the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreements, have emboldened Chin-Kuki militants, aggravating the state's volatile situation.

Currently, protests led by Meitei women in Manipur demand justice for L. Kamalbabu, who disappeared from the 57th Mountain Division, Leimakhong Army Complex, on November 25, 2024. The incident has raised questions about accountability within the military.

To address these concerns, the DMCC submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, detailing their demands:

1. The Indian Government must uphold its moral and constitutional duty to protect Manipur from aggression by Chin-Kuki militants.

2. Halt the alleged Kuki appeasement policy under the guise of Suspension of Operation agreements.

3. Safeguard Manipur’s territorial and cultural integrity.

4. Repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

5. Ban all Kuki militant organisations and enforce strict action against law violators.

6. End divisive policies and work towards lasting peace in Manipur.

The DMCC emphasised that the resurgence of the Nupi Lal spirit, as seen in the streets of Manipur today, demonstrates the determination of Manipuri women to challenge systemic injustices and protect their homeland.