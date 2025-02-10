Manipur Security Forces Seize Huge Arms Cache, Arrest 8 Militants in Joint Op

In a series of coordinated operations across multiple districts of Manipur, the Indian Army, along with the Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, successfully apprehended eight cadres and seized a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores.

Advertisment

The operations were carried out in Kakching, Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Bishnupur, Imphal East, and Chandel districts, based on actionable intelligence, officials confirmed on Monday.

On February 2, Assam Rifles conducted a search operation at Laiching-Duthang Junction in Chandel district, leading to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a country-made Pt 303 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 12-bore rifle, several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, and ammunition.

The following day, on February 3, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the CRPF and Manipur Police, launched another operation in Bishnupur district, recovering one AK-47 rifle, two 9mm submachine guns, two pistols, one 2-inch mortar, grenades, two IEDs, and ammunition from areas around Saiton Khunao and nearby villages.

On February 4, Assam Rifles personnel, during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forested region of Tengnoupal district, spotted three suspicious individuals. The suspects fled upon being noticed, but a subsequent search led to the discovery of improvised projectile launchers and locally-made grenades.

A joint operation on February 6, involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, and Manipur Police, took place in the Nongyai Hill Range of Kakching district, where a 7.62 mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), a Single Barrel Gun, two IEDs, grenades, and ammunition were recovered.

In Chandel district, a search operation by Assam Rifles between Geljang and Tyang resulted in the recovery of a 7.62 mm assault rifle, ammunition, and other warlike stores.

On February 7, another intelligence-driven search by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in Uyok, Bishnupur district, led to the seizure of a .303 rifle, three single bore barrel guns, a .22 pistol, a 9mm pistol, grenades, ammunition, and more.

The culmination of the week-long operations occurred on February 8 when a series of intelligence-based actions led to the arrest of eight cadres and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

In Thoubal district, one cadre from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Kangleipak) was apprehended, while in Imphal East, a joint operation in the Tellou area resulted in the capture of seven cadres from the Manipur Naga Revolutionary Front (MNRF), along with the recovery of an AK-47, two INSAS rifles, three SLRs, and more weapons.

All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and legal action.

Also Read: Security Forces Recover Rockets, Rifles, and Mortars in Multiple Ops Across Manipur