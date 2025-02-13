Will President’s Rule in Manipur Lead to a Major Shake-Up in BJP Leadership?

After the unexpected resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9, 2025, the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur seemed almost inevitable. With the BJP struggling to finalize a new leader for the state and the opposition moving ahead with a no-confidence motion, the stage was set for a dramatic political shift in the state.

Sources suggest that while the central BJP leadership sought an alternative leader to take over, no names were put forward with enough clarity, leaving the party's prospects of holding onto power increasingly uncertain. This void in leadership, compounded by the planned no-confidence motion from the opposition, seemed poised to bring the BJP government to its knees.

In a twist of political drama, several BJP MLAs, alongside members from NPP, JD(U), and independents, were reportedly preparing to throw their weight behind the opposition’s motion, suggesting the very real possibility of the BJP losing control. This marked the beginning of the end for the BJP’s reign in Manipur.

In light of these developments, the Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly was said to have briefed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the gravity of the situation. The move led to the sudden recall of N. Biren Singh to Delhi, and upon his return, the CM’s resignation was announced in the presence of BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and several key MLAs, raising questions about the party’s internal divisions and leadership vacuum.

Following the resignation, Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, temporarily entrusted N. Biren Singh with additional responsibilities, asking him to prepare a report for the Centre until a new CM could be appointed. However, the political volatility seemed too much to ignore.

Today, the Centre issued an order for President’s Rule in Manipur, citing the inability of the state government to function in accordance with the Constitution. President Droupadi Murmu’s proclamation, citing the report from the Governor, confirms what many had already speculated – that the situation in the state had become untenable.

As President’s Rule takes effect, the big question remains: Will this be a temporary phase, or is it the beginning of a larger political overhaul in Manipur? With no clear leadership in sight, all eyes are now on Delhi to see what moves the Centre will make next in a state grappling with political instability and unrest. Could this lead to a significant change in leadership, or will the BJP manage to regain control? Only time will tell.

