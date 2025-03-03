Manipur Police Arrests Two Drug Peddlers from Assam

Manipur police arrested two alleged drug smugglers from Assam and seized brown sugar worth approximately Rs 20 lakh during an anti-smuggling operation in Senapati district on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of Manipur police commandos and Senapati district police raided the KSTC waste dumping site under Senapati Police Station. The operation led to the arrest of Bishwajit Hazarika (46) and Irfan Hague (34), both residents of Assam.

Police recovered 828 grams of brown sugar (including the weight of soap cases), a four-wheeler, and two mobile phones from the accused.

The arrested individuals and seized items were handed over to the concerned police station, and a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, 1985.

