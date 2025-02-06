Security Forces Recover Contraband Worth Over Rs 9 Lakh in Manipur

In a well-coordinated counter-narcotics operation, Assam Rifles, in synergy with Manipur Police and CRPF, successfully intercepted and seized a large consignment of contraband in the Jiribam district on February 5, 2025.

The joint team recovered 1,560 bottles of Wincerex cough syrup, a commonly misused contraband, with an estimated market value of Rs 9,36,000. A person named Maibam Premjit Singh (52) has been arrested in connection to this.

The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs and executed with precision, reaffirming the collective resolve of security forces in combating drug trafficking in the region.

The recovered contraband has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings. This successful operation highlights the unwavering commitment of Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and CRPF in curbing illicit activities and ensuring the safety and well-being of the people in the region.