6 Abductors Attempt Kidnapping in Guwahati's Panbazar; Victim Escapes

A kidnapping took place in Guwahati's Panbazar area, where Nabajyoti Rajkhowa, a resident of Bokakhat in Golaghat district, was allegedly abducted by six individuals.

The suspects, travelling in a black Scorpio, forcefully seized the victim shortly after he left a restaurant in the Panbazar area.

During the incident, the victim was taken by the kidnappers but managed to escape at the Ulubari locality. After his escape, the police were notified, and the victim was rescued.

The Panbazar Police are currently investigating the case, although details remain unclear.

The city police are working to uncover more information about the motive and the individuals involved in the abduction.

