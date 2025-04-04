Manipur Violence: Next Round of Talks Between Kuki-Meitei Communities in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday expressed confidence that both communities in Manipur will engage in dialogue to resolve tensions, announcing that the next meeting between the warring groups will be held in Delhi soon.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Shah criticized the opposition for politicizing the Manipur violence, saying that healing the wounds of affected communities should be the priority. He defended the government’s decision not to impose President’s Rule for political reasons, unlike past Congress administrations.

Shah dismissed claims that President’s Rule was imposed due to governance failure, stating that no party staked a claim to form a new government following Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s resignation on February 11. “There was no No-Confidence Motion against the government because the Congress lacked the required numbers. After the resignation, no party proposed a new government, making President’s Rule the only viable option,” Shah stated. He further noted that there had been no violence in the months leading up to the resignation and that stability has continued since then.

Shah also contrasted the current situation with the past Congress rule in Manipur, highlighting that the state had once endured curfews for 225 days a year and recorded 1,500 encounter deaths. He stressed that communal violence differs from insurgency and must be tackled accordingly. Accusing the Trinamool Congress of double standards regarding violence against women, Shah said, “Derek O’Brien spoke about atrocities against women in Manipur, but what about Sandeshkhali in West Bengal? Hundreds of women suffered, yet no action was taken by the state government.”

Shah acknowledged that the root of the current crisis was a High Court order in May 2023, which sparked tribal fears over reservation status, leading to clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. He confirmed that 13 meetings have been held with representatives from both sides and that another crucial discussion will take place in Delhi soon. “The resolution was delayed as meetings were ongoing. Even during the budget session, discussions continued. The final meeting will take place soon, and we hope both communities will choose dialogue over conflict,” he said. Shah reiterated the government’s stance that President’s Rule in Manipur is a temporary measure, stating, “The Union government does not wish to continue it even for a single day longer than necessary.”

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a thorough inquiry into the violence and urged the government to present a White Paper in Parliament. “For two years, Manipur has suffered violence, with over 260 dead and 60,000 displaced. The BJP government has failed to restore peace,” Kharge said. He criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Manipur during the crisis, contrasting his inaction with Rahul Gandhi’s visit to meet victims. He further claimed that the BJP lacks a concrete plan to restore peace and challenged the government to present a comprehensive report on the situation.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora echoed the need for peace and stability, stating, “All parties are concerned about Manipur. The government must ensure development and security.” President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 under Article 356 of the Constitution, five days after Chief Minister Biren Singh resigned. The crisis in the state began on May 3, 2023, following a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM), which triggered violent clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

