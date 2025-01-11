 Kolkata Derby: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Clash Heats Up in Guwahati

The iconic Kolkata Derby is back, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosting arch-rivals East Bengal FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati this Saturday. The Mariners are set to extend their dominance in the ISL, having won eight out of the nine encounters between these two powerhouses. Despite fierce competition, East Bengal FC has yet to secure a win against their city rivals in the league.

East Bengal’s Struggles Against Mohun Bagan

East Bengal FC enters the match with a daunting record against Mohun Bagan. In their previous ISL meetings, the Red and Gold Brigade have netted just five goals, averaging a meager 0.56 goals per game — their second-lowest against any opponent in ISL history. Their form has also been inconsistent, with only two wins in their last five games, leaving them languishing at 11th in the points table.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Top

On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Super Giant are perched comfortably at the top of the table. Their attacking prowess has been nothing short of spectacular, with 22 goals scored against East Bengal FC. Led by the likes of Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings, their forward line has been lethal, averaging 2.4 goals per game against their city rivals. The Mariners have also been rock-solid defensively, conceding just five goals in nine ISL encounters with East Bengal, their lowest against any opponent with at least two meetings.

Mohun Bagan's Tactical Edge

Mohun Bagan’s passing game has been a key factor in their success, with a passing accuracy of 79.2% against East Bengal FC — their second-best against any opponent. The Mariners' cohesive passing patterns have been hard to break down, and East Bengal will need to find a way to disrupt this flow if they are to have any chance of securing a historic victory.

Furthermore, Mohun Bagan will be aiming for their fourth league double over East Bengal FC, a feat they have already accomplished against NorthEast United FC. Their record of scoring in every one of their nine ISL meetings against East Bengal demonstrates their offensive consistency.

East Bengal's Hopes Rest on Individual Brilliance

East Bengal, despite their struggles, have shown flashes of brilliance, particularly through their dynamic dribblers. With a dribble success rate of 56.5% against Mohun Bagan, their ability to break down defenses will be crucial. Star forward Dimitrios Diamantakos has been a constant threat, having scored in three of his five meetings against the Mariners, and could be the key to unlocking their defense.

East Bengal’s recent signing, Venezuelan striker Richard Celis, is expected to bolster their attack. With a strong record in South American football, Celis’ arrival provides much-needed firepower to a frontline that has struggled to score, registering only 16 goals in the ongoing ISL season. Whether Celis will feature in this high-stakes derby remains to be seen, but his presence could make a significant difference.

Head-to-Head: A Rivalry Like No Other

In the head-to-head battle, Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been overwhelmingly dominant, winning eight out of nine encounters. Dimitrios Petratos, with four goals against East Bengal, holds the record for the most goals by any player in this rivalry. If he scores again, it will mark his highest tally against any opponent in ISL history.

For East Bengal, Diamantakos, with four goals in this fixture, remains their main threat. However, the key to East Bengal's success may lie in their ability to create more chances, with Vishnu Puthiya leading their team in touches inside the opposition box.

The Stage is Set for an Electrifying Derby

With both teams vying for critical points, the Kolkata Derby promises to be a thrilling spectacle. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to maintain their unyielding grip on the rivalry, while East Bengal FC will be desperate to break their drought and topple their rivals. As the Mariners target their fourth league double and East Bengal strive to make a statement, fans can expect nothing less than a blockbuster encounter.