Meghalaya CM Engages Union Minister on People’s Issues

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma met Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday to discuss various issues concerning the state, with a focus on community-led interventions under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Advertisment

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Sangma highlighted discussions on rural development and the central government's efforts to promote the Lakhpati Didi scheme nationwide. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working towards expanding the Lakhpati Didi scheme across all states. Efforts are being made to include as many women as possible under the initiative," he stated.

The Meghalaya CM further revealed that self-help groups (SHGs) in the state had grown by 20 to 30 times over the past six to seven years under the scheme. He emphasized the government's goal of bringing at least 10 lakh women into the initiative. "Our aim is to elevate women from Lakhpati status to the 10-lakh level. The Union Minister has assured full support from the Centre, including all necessary assistance," Sangma added.

The Lakhpati Didi scheme is designed to empower women by ensuring a sustainable annual household income of at least ₹1 lakh. The initiative focuses on diversified livelihood activities through the convergence of government departments, private sector participation, and market linkages. It includes strategic planning and timely support in assets, finance, market access, and technology to enhance women's financial independence.

Also Read: BSF Meghalaya Foils Illegal Border Crossing Bid, Nabs Five