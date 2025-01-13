Meghalaya CM Steps In to Aid Assam Tourists Injured in Accident

In a display of prompt action, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh came to the rescue of two Assam tourists injured in an accident at Mawkdok on January 12.

Advertisment

The incident occurred while the tourists were returning from Sohra. Upon encountering the accident site, the Chief Minister and Health Minister immediately halted their journey to extend help.

The on-duty doctor accompanying the Chief Minister administered first aid to the injured on the spot.

An ambulance was swiftly arranged to transport the victims to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Authorities have confirmed that the tourists are in stable condition and are expected to recover fully.

Also Read: Man Booked For Entering Church In Meghalaya and Shouting "Jai Sri Ram"