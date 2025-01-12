Meghalaya’s First-Ever Cabinet Retreat Charied By CM Concludes

The first-of-its-kind two-day cabinet retreat in Meghalaya, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, concluded successfully at Sohra. The retreat aimed to outline a comprehensive roadmap for the state’s development, titled Vision 2032.

Divided into thematic sessions, the retreat brought together cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and Deputy Commissioners to discuss challenges, strategies, and growth opportunities across sectors like education, health, and infrastructure. Departments presented key performance indicators and proposed actionable targets to foster progress.

“This has been a fruitful session and an eye-opener,” CM Sangma stated in his concluding remarks. He stressed the need for clear, achievable goals and regular follow-ups to ensure effective implementation of schemes and projects.

The Chief Minister directed departments to adopt a time-bound approach and work in close coordination to achieve milestones, aiming to position Meghalaya among the top 10 states in the country. He also encouraged regular field visits by officers and ministers to better understand on-ground realities and engage with the public.

Chief Secretary D.P. Wahlang lauded the retreat as a unique initiative, commending CM Sangma for its conceptualization. “This retreat has facilitated better communication and coordination among departments. It’s a learning experience that deserves national recognition,” he said.

The discussions and outcomes from the retreat will form the basis of actionable, target-driven interventions at both state and district levels, with Deputy Commissioners tasked to replicate similar initiatives in their respective regions.

