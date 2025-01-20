TikTok Announces Restoration of Service in US, Thanks Trump for Intervention

TikTok has confirmed that it is in the process of restoring its service in the United States, expressing gratitude to President-elect Donald Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance. This follows a pledge by Trump to reinstate access to the app, which had ceased functioning in the US over the weekend in compliance with a ban order issued by the Biden administration.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, TikTok announced, "In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive."

The statement also stressed TikTok’s commitment to working with President Trump on a long-term solution that would allow the app to remain operational in the US. "It's a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship," the post read.

Trump took to Truth Social to confirm his plans to issue an executive order on Monday that would delay the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 90 days. He stated, "I'm asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law's prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security."

Trump further outlined a proposal for a joint venture, suggesting that the US should hold a 50% ownership stake in a new venture involving TikTok. "By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands, and allow it to stay up. Without US approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars — maybe trillions," he added.

TikTok’s temporary shutdown in the US occurred on Saturday night, just hours before a law banning the app was set to take effect. Users attempting to access the platform were met with a message stating, "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now. A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the US. Unfortunately, that means you can't use TikTok for now."

The ban follows a Supreme Court ruling on Friday, which upheld a law passed with bipartisan support in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in April. This law prohibits US companies from hosting or serving content for TikTok unless it is sold to a US-based or allied company.