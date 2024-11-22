Mild 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Manipur

A mild earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Manipur's Bishnupur district early Friday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor was recorded at 4:42 am and was centered in the Bishnupur region, at a depth of 10 kilometers. "EQ of M: 3.6, On 22/11/2024 04:42:37 IST, Lat: 24.64 N, Long: 93.83 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur," the NCS shared in a post on X.

Fortunately, no casualties or property damage were reported from the area due to the seismic activity. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Earlier in August, a 3.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Imphal East district of the state. The tremor was recorded in the early hours of August 6 at around 8:11 am and originated at a depth of 10 kilometres, NCS data showed.

The shallow nature of the quake made it more noticeable, with residents in various parts of the region reporting tremors. However, no significant damage to buildings or infrastructure was reported, and no injuries were recorded.

Manipur, located in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences such tremors.

Also Read: Why do Earthquakes Frequently Occur in Northeast India?