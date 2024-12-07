Mughals & Sanatan Dharma: Kamalakhya Proffers Reasons to Quit Congress

Former Congress leader Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA from Assam’s Sribhumi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the party saying that its disregard for Sanatan Dharma was the reason behind his resignation.

While asserting that he will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officially soon, Purkayastha minced no words in criticizing the Congress. He said, “I cannot stay in a party that prioritizes the Mughals over the nation's heritage. The Congress cannot tolerate anything related to Sanatan Dharma.”

Speaking further, he thanked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following the inclusion of two ministers from the Barak valley into the state cabinet. “We want Assam to develop under the Chief Minister,” Purkayastha said.

A day after confirming that he will be joining the saffron party, he stated, “I will join the BJP very soon, although I cannot specify the exact date right now. That (joining BJP) is certain.”

On Friday, Purkayastha also spoke on the recent Assam cabinet decision to ban beef at hotels, restaurants and public gatherings saying that those protesting the decision should go to an Islamic country. Asked for a comment, he said, “It’s a good decision and I welcome it. This is India and we have to keep the age old cultures and traditions of the country alive. There are many Islamic countries around the world. Those protesting the decision should go there.”

