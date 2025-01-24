Naga Youth Held With Pistol, Bullets In Assam's Merapani

A Naga youth was apprehended with a pistol and live ammunition by the police in an operation in Assam’s Merapani on Friday. The youth was nabbed during a search of his vehicle, the police said.

Advertisment

The apprehended individual, identified as Tumsebem Jami, was caught by the police in possession of a 0.22 mm pistol and nine bullets. The police intercepted his vehicle while travelling from Merapani in the Golaghat district of Assam towards Nagaland.

The police are now interrogating the youth for further details.

Notably, Merapani, which lies along the Assam-Nagaland border, has been witnessing increased aggression from the Naga side. A Pratidin Time report in December last year highlighted how Naga groups began large-scale encroachment in the No. 2 Upar Tarani village of the border region. The group chopped down trees and cleared a hilltop belonging to an Assamese farmer, sources said.

Also Read: Merapani Along Assam-Nagaland Border Sees Surge In Naga Aggression