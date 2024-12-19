Nagaland BJP MP Accuses Rahul Gandhi Of Misbehaving During Protest

Nagaland BJP MP Phangnon Konyak on Thursday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of misbehaving with her during a protest outside Parliament. Konyak, along with other MPs, was protesting near the Parliament’s staircase when the incident occurred. In a letter addressed to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Konyak detailed the incident, claiming that the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha "misbehaved with her in a loud voice" and that his "physical proximity to her was so close that I being a lady member felt extremely uncomfortable."

Konyak explained that she was participating in a peaceful protest against the Congress party’s alleged mistreatment of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, standing near the Makar Dwar with a placard in hand. She said, "The Security Personnel had cordoned off and created a passage to the entrance right for the moment of Hon'ble MP's of other parties." However, she claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other party members moved in front of her despite the passage being created for them. She further added, "I stepped aside with heavy heart and denouncing my democratic rights but felt that no Member of Parliament should behave this way. I belong to the ST community of Nagaland and I am a lady member. My dignity and self-esteem have been deeply hurt by LoP, Shri Rahul Gandhi ji. Therefore, Hon'ble Chairman sir, I seek your protection."

This accusation came after BJP MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi alleged that Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP during the protests outside Parliament, resulting in the MP's injury. In response, Rahul Gandhi denied the allegations, claiming that it was BJP MPs who obstructed and pushed him while he was entering the Parliament premises.

The incident took place amid escalating protests over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Ambedkar. The opposition intensified its demand for Shah's resignation, with INDIA Bloc MPs staging protests in the Parliament complex, holding posters that read "Main Bhi Ambedkar," "Jai Bhim," and "Amit Shah maafi maango." Rahul Gandhi, dressed in blue—a colour associated with Dr Ambedkar—led the protests, which included a march to the Makar Dwar.

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the Congress for its actions, calling them "hypocrites, who murdered democracy" in the country. The BJP also asserted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who "gave cognisance to Ambedkar’s last-mile delivery policy" and accused the Congress of "misusing" Dr Ambedkar’s name.

