Nalbari Youth Killed In Accident In Bihar's Muzaffarpur

A Nalbari youth died in a road accident in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. Two of his friends were also injured and are currently undergoing treatment in Bihar.

The deceased was identified as Bhaskar Kalita hailing from Nalbari district in Assam. The accident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

As per reports, Kalita had travelled to Punjab on December 17 for work. He travelled with two associates had stopped in Bihar.

Both of his friends were injured in the accident and were rushed to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Further details are awaited.

