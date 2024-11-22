Guwahati Businessman's Corpse Among 5 Found In Muzaffarpur In A Day

The body of a middle-aged businessman from Guwahati was among five corpses found in different police station areas in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on Thursday. Krishna Kamal Mahanta, a resident of Beltola in Guwahati, was into coal business.

Mahanta is suspected to have died by suicide with indications that his business was not going well. His body was found in Rajwada Budhi Gandak of the Mushari police station area. According to his son, he had incurred huge losses in business and was constantly worried.

Speaking about the incident, Muzaffarpur SP Vikram Sihag said, “The dead body of a businessman from Guwahati was found submerged in water from Rajwada in Mushari police station area. When the police talked to his son, he said he was suffering from depression due to the loss of money. Prima facie, the case appears to be a suicide. However, the police team is investigating the entire matter.”

String of similar recoveries

Meanwhile, four other corpses were recovered on the same day causing a stir across Muzaffarpur. The bodies were sent for autopsy to the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) to establish the cause of death.

Police said that a blood-soaked body of a youth was found on the roadside Dighra under Sadar police station area in the early hours of the day. While villagers claimed it was a murder and the victim was shot, the police said the cause of death was a road accident. Informing about it, Town 2 SDPO Vinita said, “Prima facie, this case appears to be a road accident. The body has been taken to the hospital for postmortem. It will be clear only after the arrival of the report how the death occurred.”

The bloodied remains of another young man was sighted on the banks of Burhi Gandak River in Morsandi village under Motipur police station. The local police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. According to eyewitnesses, the body was dumped there after being killed somewhere else. The victim remains unidentified.

The fourth body was recovered below the Tirhut embankment in Devsar Asli ward number 12 of Vasudevpur Sarai Panchayat under Sahebganj police station and was sent for autopsy. The victim’s identity is yet to be established.

The corpse of another middle-aged man, the fifth victim, was found lying on the roadside near Singhon Mishraulia village in the Sakra Police Station area. It is suspected that the body was dumped from a moving truck. While the identity remains unknown, authorities believe the deceased could be a businessman. Local residents alerted Sakra police, who arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation. Sub-inspector Avinash Kumar confirmed that eyewitnesses reported seeing the body being discarded from a truck.

Speaking about the incident, Rural SP Vidyasagar said, “The bodies recovered from different police station areas have been sent to SKMCH for postmortem. Instructions have been given to investigate from all angles.”

