NCERT Slashes Class 9-12 Textbook Prices From Next Academic Year

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announced a significant reduction in the prices of textbooks for classes 9 to 12, cutting prices by 20 per cent for the upcoming academic year. This announcement was made by NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an event held on Monday.

Saklani explained that this price cut marks the first time in NCERT's history that textbook prices have been significantly lowered. He attributed the reduction to enhanced efficiency in paper procurement and the adoption of advanced printing technology. "This year, NCERT has brought in a lot of efficiency in paper procurement and also onboarded printers with the latest printing machines. NCERT has decided to pass on this benefit to the students of the country," he said.

He further added, "All textbooks of grades 9-12 for the next academic year shall be retailed by NCERT at 20 percent lower price than the existing price. This is unprecedented in the history of NCERT."

Meanwhile, the textbooks for grades one to eight will remain priced at Rs 65 per copy, unchanged from previous years.

The announcement was made during the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for the construction of an auditorium at the NCERT Headquarters, which was attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the event, an MoU was signed between NCERT and Flipkart to increase the reach of NCERT textbooks, furthering their availability across the country.

Each year, NCERT prints around four to five crore textbooks in approximately 300 titles. The council has also expanded its distribution channels by collaborating with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, making textbooks more accessible to students nationwide.

