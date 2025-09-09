Nepal Govt Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests Leave 19 Dead

The Nepal government has lifted its nationwide ban on social media after violent protests on Monday left at least 19 people dead, most of them young demonstrators demanding action against corruption and restrictions on online freedom.

The protests saw thousands of young people, mainly college and school students, take to the streets in Kathmandu and other cities. It began as a peaceful movement but quickly turned into one of the bloodiest days in recent memory when security forces fired live bullets into the crowd outside Parliament. Tear gas was also used as protesters tried to break through barricades.

According to reports, 17 people were killed in the capital, while two others lost their lives in the eastern city of Itahari. Dozens more were injured.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the violence, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday evening. The government soon after announced that the controversial ban on social media platforms had been lifted.

Notably, the ban had blocked access to Facebook, YouTube, and X, with the government arguing that social media companies had failed to comply with registration rules in Nepal. Authorities defended the decision as an attempt to stop the spread of “fake news,” but critics said it was nothing more than censorship aimed at silencing dissent.

Late Monday night, Oli issued a statement, blaming “infiltrating groups” for the chaos rather than acknowledging government accountability for the deaths. “The Prime Minister will not resign now,” confirmed Prithivi Subba Gurung, the Minister for Communication and Information Technology, who also serves as the government’s spokesperson.

For the youth of Nepal, the protests were about more than the social media ban. Many protesters voiced frustration over rampant corruption, shrinking economic opportunities, and a growing sense of being ignored by those in power. The Gen-Z-led protests tapped into this anger, drawing thousands into the streets despite the risks.

The violence quickly drew condemnation from the international community. The embassies of Australia, Finland, France, Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States in Nepal issued a rare joint statement, expressing “deep sorrow” over the loss of life.

“We are deeply saddened by the violence seen in Kathmandu and elsewhere in Nepal, including the tragic loss of life and injury during demonstrations,” the statement read. The embassies extended condolences to the families of victims and urged the government to uphold fundamental rights to peaceful assembly and free expression.

The United Nations Human Rights Office also raised alarm. UN spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani described reports of excessive force by security forces as “deeply worrying” and called for a transparent investigation.

“All security forces must comply with the basic principles on the use of force and firearms by law enforcement officials,” she said. The UN also urged Nepal to reconsider restrictive measures on social media to ensure they comply with international human rights obligations.

Also Read: Nepal Army Deployed as Anti-Ban Protests Leave 17 Dead, Dozens Injured