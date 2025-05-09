Won’t Allow Soil to be Used for Terror Against Neighbours: Nepal

In a strong expression of solidarity, Nepal on Thursday evening voiced support for India’s anti-terror initiative "Operation Sindoor", affirming its commitment to the global fight against terrorism. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a formal statement, reaffirming Nepal’s principled stand of not allowing its territory to be used against any neighbouring country.

“Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries,” the release stated.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national. Nepal described the attack as a “barbaric act of terrorism” and recalled its unequivocal condemnation at the time, noting the shared grief between the two nations.

Lawmakers in Nepal had earlier begun urging the government to take a clear stand. On Wednesday, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party MP Sarbendra Nath Shukla demanded the government distance itself from nations that support terrorism, warning that failure to do so could risk Nepal being misused as a haven for terror activities.

"While standing against terrorism, Nepal should also distance itself from those countries that directly or indirectly support such acts. Otherwise, our nation could be exploited as a playground for harbouring terrorism," Shukla stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, CPN-Maoist Centre's Deputy Secretary General Janardan Sharma publicly welcomed India’s operation. “Terrorism is a threat to human civilisation. Every nation must take responsibility to combat it. Peace and stability can only be achieved through mutual cooperation,” Sharma wrote in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, India's Ministry of Defence, in a detailed briefing, reiterated that "Operation Sindoor" was a focused, calibrated, and non-escalatory response to Pakistan's attempted strikes on Indian military installations. India clarified that the retaliatory action targeted only military-related infrastructure, specifically air defence radars, and avoided civilian or broader military targets.

According to the Defence Ministry, Pakistan launched a series of drone and missile attacks on the night of May 7–8, targeting military bases across Northern and Western India, including Awantipora, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj. However, India’s Integrated Counter-UAS Grid and Air Defence systems successfully intercepted these threats. Debris recovered from multiple locations has confirmed the attempted incursions.

In its counter-offensive, India neutralised several Pakistani air defence assets, including a system in Lahore, matching the aggression with proportional intensity.

India also accused Pakistan of escalating cross-border shelling across the Line of Control, particularly in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri. The heavy artillery and mortar fire resulted in the tragic loss of 16 civilian lives, including three women and five children. Indian forces were compelled to respond in order to silence the Pakistani guns, the Defence Ministry added.