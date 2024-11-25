Railway Officer Missing After Being Swept Away by Lohit River in Arunachal Pradesh

In a shocking incident, Suvendu Choudhary, the Principal Chief Safety Officer (PCSO) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), has gone missing after being swept away by the strong currents of the Lohit River near Parashuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident occurred on November 24, 2024, between 12:30 and 13:00 hrs, when Choudhary, aged around 55, was caught in the river's fast-moving waters.

Despite intensive rescue efforts, which include coordinated teams from local police, fishermen, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Army, Choudhary remains unaccounted for. Senior railway and district officials are closely monitoring the situation at the site, overseeing search operations.

An aerial search has also been launched to aid in locating the missing officer.

Further updates on the situation will be provided as developments unfold.