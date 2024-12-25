NESO Denounces Bangladesh Adviser’s Call To Include Assam

An adviser of the interim government of Bangladesh sparked strong debates and also invited sharp criticism. His demand to include Assam, Tripura and West Bengal in the neighbouring country has triggered sharp criticism from the North East Students' Organization (NESO). The students’ body of north east has alleged that over the years, the Government of India has overlooked the possible threat to the region.

NESO chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya, in a media statement brought in the context of partition. He said that during the time of partition of the country, the leaders of the erstwhile East Pakistan tried to include Assam in that country. This attempt was foiled due to the strong stand taken by political leaders of Assam, including Gopinath Bordoloi, Bishnuram Medhi, Bhimbar Deuri and other and supported by Mahatma Gandhi.

However, time and again, leaders of Bangladesh were raising that demand and as the systematic demographic invasion is going on, people of Assam were forced to launch the Assam Movement. Assam is the only State in the country to launch such a movement against demographic invasion.

The NESO chief adviser came on heavily while criticizing the Government. He said that Government of India compromised with national security by not dealing with the threat posed by demographic invasion from Bangladesh.

He included that the situation in Assam is now more dangerous than the Assam Agitation days as along with Bangladeshi nationals, jehadi elements have also started sneaking into the country. He alleged that the Government of India never raised the issue with the Government of Bangladesh.

“But now the interim government in the neighbouring country has adopted an anti-India stand and it is time for India to adopt a strong stand against migration from Bangladesh”-- said Bhattacharya.

He raised the demand of same category of guarding the international border in case of both Pakistan and Bangladesh. “The second line of defence should be strengthened and if required, the government should set up a new battalion”-- he commented adding—“ by not implementing the Assam Accord, the government has given a chance to Bangladeshi nationals to infiltrate into Assam and now the migrants are posing a threat to the sovereignty of the country. Time has come to take corrective steps to protect the North- east region."