No OYO Check-In For 'Unmarried Couples' Anymore; Company Revises Terms

OYO, a major player in the travel booking sector, has introduced a new check-in policy for its partner hotels, effective immediately in Meerut. The revised guidelines stipulate that unmarried couples will no longer be allowed to check in without presenting valid proof of their relationship, including for online bookings. The company has granted partner hotels the discretion to decline bookings from couples based on local social norms and sensitivities.

OYO’s decision follows feedback from civil society groups in Meerut, urging the company to address concerns regarding unmarried couples checking in. Residents from other cities have also petitioned for similar restrictions. The company has stated that based on the feedback, this policy could potentially be extended to more cities.

Pawas Sharma, Region Head of OYO North India, emphasized that while OYO respects individual freedoms and personal liberty, the company is committed to working with law enforcement and civil society groups to ensure responsible hospitality practices. "OYO is committed to upholding safe and responsible hospitality practices," Sharma said. "We will continue to review this policy and its impact periodically."

The move is part of OYO’s broader initiative to reshape its image as a brand that prioritizes safety for families, students, business travellers, religious visitors, and solo travellers.

