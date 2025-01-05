On 38th Anniversary, GNRC Launches Senior Citizen Healthcare Plan

GNRC Dispur marked its 38th anniversary with a renewed pledge to community care. The milestone event, held on Sunday, was attended by Kanak Sen Deka, senior journalist, intellectual, and Editor-in-Chief of Dainik Agradoot, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Dr Nomal Chandra Borah, Founder of GNRC Group of Hospitals and the Affordable Health Mission, used the event to unveil the hospital’s latest initiative, GNRC CARES, aimed at providing comprehensive healthcare services to senior citizens.

Introducing GNRC CARES

GNRC CARES is a pioneering program designed to address the challenges faced by elderly individuals who may lack support in accessing healthcare facilities. The initiative offers a range of services, including home blood collection, psychological support, emergency response, and home-based physiotherapy. Additional features like portable diagnostic services and telemedicine will be integrated in the future.

Key Features of GNRC CARES:

Home blood collection and delivery of medicines.

Round-the-clock accident and emergency services.

Home pickup and drop-off for outpatient and admission services.

Priority services for OPD, diagnostics, admission, and discharge.

Nutritional guidance and physiotherapy services.

Future additions: portable ECG, X-ray, CT scan, and telemedicine services.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Borah emphasized GNRC’s vision of providing quality and affordable healthcare. “GNRC serves as a testament to the conviction that healthcare should embrace both compassion and affordability. Guided by a vision to elevate healthcare standards in Northeast India, GNRC stands as proof that medical services can embody quality, empathy, and cost-effectiveness,” he said.

Honours and Awards

The anniversary celebration also recognized outstanding contributions by medical professionals within GNRC:

Best Patient Outcome Award: Dr Inamul Haque.

Largest Number of Surgical Patients Award: Dr Nipanka Goswami.

Academic Excellence Award: Dr Mohir Uddin.

Winners of various in-house competitions were also felicitated during the event.

A Commitment to ‘Health for All’

Dr Borah extended gratitude to the GNRC team and the media for their support. “On this auspicious occasion, I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to our employees and the media for their invaluable contributions that have propelled GNRC forward in its mission of attaining 'Health for All, Smiles for All,'” he stated.

The hospital reaffirmed its dedication to providing accessible healthcare services and improving the quality of life for all segments of society, continuing its legacy as a leader in Northeast India’s healthcare sector.

