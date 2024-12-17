One Nation, One Election: BJP To Issue Notices To MPs Absent For Voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to issue notices to more than 20 of its Members of Parliament (MPs) who were absent during the voting on the One Nation, One Election (ONOE) bill in the Lok Sabha. The party had issued a whip to ensure the MPs' attendance. After a heated debate following the introduction of the bill by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal , the bill was referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

The two bills related to holding elections simultaneously were introduced in the Lok Sabha, with opposition parties swiftly labelling the move as "authoritarian." However, Law Minister Meghwal defended the legislation, stating that it would not interfere with the powers granted to the states.

Following nearly 90 minutes of debate and a subsequent division of votes, Meghwal presented the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill. The bill was passed with 269 members voting in favour and 198 against it. Meghwal also introduced the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to align elections in the Union Territories of Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir with the general Lok Sabha elections.

Meghwal emphasized that principles such as judicial review, the federal nature of the Constitution, separation of powers, secularism, and the supremacy of the Constitution would remain unchanged, adding that the objections to the bill were politically motivated.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also voiced support for the bills, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had backed the decision to refer the bills to the JPC for wider discussions. Shah added that detailed deliberations could take place in the JPC, and after the committee's report is approved by the Cabinet, further discussions would be held in the House.