We Plan to Raise Both Domestic and International Issues in Parliament: Gaurav Gogoi

Amid rising unrest in Bangladesh and continued reports of violence against Hindus, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi stated on Tuesday that his party plans to raise critical domestic and international issues in Parliament.

Gogoi stressed that Congress has consistently expressed concerns about the situation in Bangladesh.

"We want to raise in the House, all important issues within and outside India. Our party has made statements on all those issues at different times. We have expressed our concern over this issue," he said.

Gogoi also criticized the government for not accepting the Opposition’s proposal for a two-day discussion on the Constitution. He argued that Parliament could have functioned smoothly from day one if the government had accepted the suggestion.

“On the first day itself, the Opposition had suggested that there be a two-day discussion on Constitution, in the House. But for some reason, they didn't listen to us and for 5 days Parliament's time was wasted...They will have to clarify, why did they mislead the House,” he said.

The situation in Bangladesh has been worsening, with violence against minority communities escalating following the arrest of priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. Attacks on Hindus have intensified since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August. The international community has raised alarms, with India’s Ministry of External Affairs expressing concern about the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, disruptions in Parliament have persisted since the start of the Winter Session, as opposition parties continue their protests over issues such as the Adani controversy, Sambhal violence, and the ongoing situation in Manipur. On Monday, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned multiple times.

The current Winter Session of Parliament began on November 25 and is scheduled to continue until December 20.